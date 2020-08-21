UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to�IESCO�Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on August 22 for the period from 05:30am to 06:30am, Commercial Center, Farooq-i-Azam, Forth Road, E-Block, Shaheed M Deen, Abubakar, Tariq Shaheed, Residential Colony, T&T, Asghar Mall, B-Block, New Malpur, Shakrial, Jamay Masjid Road, Afandi Colony, Syed Pur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Muhammad road, Dhoke Khaba, Milka Abad, Shamsabad, National Market, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Cricket Stadium, 6th Road, Abdul Rehman, Uralogy Center, Hadiery Chowk, feeders, 05:00am to 09:00am, Sohawa City, Abas pura, Dhudial Express, Millat Chowk, Megain, Mangwal, PAF, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Sector-4, APHS, VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, MES, CTM Independent feeders.

On August 23 from 05:00am to 09:00am, Gulyana, Mulhal Mghlan, Adhi feeders and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

