Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for November 13 -14 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for November 13 -14 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on November 13 from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM including, Westridge, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, NPF-2, Wilayat Complex, Murree Brewery, Highway, Iqbal Town, Service Road, East Tarlai Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 No, H-8, Highway, Fazaia, NPCC-II, CDA, Mandi Bhalwal Feeders.

On November 14 From 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Tahmasbabad, Dhok Hukamdad, National Market, Affandi Colony, Asghar Mall, Sadiqabad, Abu Bakar , A Block, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Darut, Main Bazaar, Dharnaka, Miyani, Kot Chaudhrian, Mogla, Mangwal, Kariala, Latifal, Khanpur, Karnab Kaswal, Katas, NCI, Pind Dadankhan , Chakral, F-5 Jeddah, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chapran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Borian, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F -10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Madukals, Pedial, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Col. Muhammad Akram, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrala, Smoot, E-Block, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Kurri Road, Khurram Colony, Sector-IV, APHS, KRL, Fazaia, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor, Falcon, Noor Muhammad, Khanna-II, Al Noor, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Zafar ul Haq Road, Aryan Mohalla, Sarafa Bazar, Dhok Najo, Bank Road Two, Sir Syed Road, Adam G Road, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad, Jail Park, Rehmatabad-II, Bostan Khan Road, Car Chowk, Sawan, Model Town, Mehboob Shaheed, RCCI Express, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Jhanda, Kayani Road, Captain Ammar Shaheed, Millatabad, NBBI Bajniyal, Siham, Range Road , Khadim Hussain, Kalial, Rajar, Garjawan, Q Project, Kahuta City-I, Kallar City, Pind Jhatiah, Alipur, Al Mustafa Tower, Auto Workshop, Company Bagh, E-11/1, G-13 / 2-1, G-6/3 Polyclinic, G-9/1, H-8/2, ISI, Kohala, Koral, Kotli Sattian, Shadra, T&T, Tramri, Nawaz Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, Wahdat Colony , Hassan Abdal, Shafi Chauhan, New Musa, Mansar, Miskinabad, Shamsabad, Attock Rural, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Dhok Fateh, Pindi Gheeb Rural, City, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Bahtar, Qutbal, Jund, Jund Two, Kalial, Qamriyal, Khanda, Fateh Jang Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM Al-Noor Colony-II, Nogazi, Fazaia, Mogla, Sarkal, Gangan, Mahota, Fatehpur, Kohar, New Rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad.

Shakrial, Shamsabad, Sector-IV, APHS, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-I Muslim Town, Khanna-II, KRL, Fazaia, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Kurri Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI, Nogazi, Fazaia, Bijnial Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Supreme Court, Civic Center, Reyal Enclave, Parliament Lodges, Convention Center, HBL, MCB, China Embassy, Rabb Nawaz, Karakoram Feeders, Kahuta City1-, Lehtar, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, Nar, From 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Panjar, THQ Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Q Project, DHQ, Bank Road-II, Azam Road, Sir Syed Road, Khadim Hussain, CGH, Sarafa Bazar, Jhanda, Zafar ul Haq Road, Aryan Mohalla Feeders.