Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified two-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Sunday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Khor, Fatehpur, Islampura, Smoot, Matawa, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, Kar Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Khandha, Haro, Ghori , Boi Ghir, Salargarh, G-11/1, F-10, Golra II-, F-11/1, G-11/2, F-9 Park, Golden Heights, G-11/3 & 4, GHQ, Khudadad Heights, PHA, G-11/3, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, National Market, Asghar Mall, A Block, Noor Muhammad, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Service Road, Fazaia, Upper Topa, Shahpur, Kohala, F -5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chhapra, Puran, Fatehpur, Khor, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Boriyan, F-9 Chak Daulat, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F -10 Kala Base, Major Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme I-, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Dharnal, Shah Dheer, GBC III-, Miskinabad, People's Colony, Marvi, Shakar Dara, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Ishtiaq Shaheed, Pindi Gheeb City, Khir Pa, Mainwala, Jund II-, Galyal, RA Bazar, Mangan, Sarpak, Dhalala, Neela, Jhatla, Para.

Fatyal, Thu Aa Muharram Khan, Talagang City, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Vanhar, Syedpur Road, Airport, Sir Was Road, Amin Town, People's Colony, Kamalabad, New Race Course, Bhadana, Chakra, Kashmir Road, CGH, AFIC, Jahangir Road , Jail Park, Media Town II-, Park View, Scheme III-, Lalkurti, Askari VII-, Kalial, Mort, Qureshiabad, Chowk Pandori, Mansoor Shaheed, Nard, Klar, Khawaja, Panjar, New Mandira, Raman, Gagan, T. & T, Grand Hyatt, CDA Flats, Iron Sheep, Abbasi Market, G-10/3, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES (PAEC), AQ Khan, G-13/4, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Bari Imam Feeders, 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Jail Park I-, RCCI Express, Pindi Board, FF Hospital, Pepsi feeders 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Till Sawan, AWHS I-, Park View, Zaraj I-, S Shaheed, Wilayat Complex feeders, 09:00 AM Tadan 01:00 AM to KS Mines, ICI, Lilla, PD Khan, Court feeders, from 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM Ahmedabad, NCI, Duffer feeder 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Peshawar Road, Rajaabad, Millatabad, New Race Course, Dhok Chaudhry, KTM FeedersOn Monday from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Khor, Fatehpur, Mandi Bahlwal,Scheme-1, Matawa feeders and surrounding areas.