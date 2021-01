Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 PM. I-10/2, NDC-I, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, G-10/4, G-10/2, CWO, Fazal Ghee Mills, SES, G-9/1, Kidney Center, Police Line, G-10/1, Koral, Hathial, F-9 Park, G-9/1, G-10/1, I-8/4, FHS, G-11/1, Railway Road, Company Bagh, Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Pir Sohawa, Katarian, Holy Family, Faizabad, Noora Road, City, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Gawalmandi, Industrial, Mohammadi Chowk, Ali Market, Khayaban Sir Syed. Eid Gah, People's Colony, Peshawar Road, Ameer Hamza Colony, EME Complex, Seham, Rata, Bank Road-I, Adam G Road, Rehmatabad-I, NPF-II, RCCI Express, Topi Pump, Lalazar, Kaliyal, Hial, Shah Jeewan, Cantt, Sagri, Japan Road, Major Hanif, Lehtar-2, Kallar, Kallar City, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Choa, Ghazan Khan, New Kaliyam, Mandra-II, Nishan-e-Haider , Bhal, Sukho, Sangjani, Pind Padiyan, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Nawababad, Nisar Shaheed, Gondal, Haji Shah New, Miskinabad, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Darul Salaam, Shah Dheer, Malhwali, Soni, Chajji Mar, Mathial, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-II, Chab, Anjira, Mahfooz Shaheed, Fateh Jang, Gagan, Laniwala, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariyala, Shamsabad, Chaprain, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Borian, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Dina 4-City, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Gulyana, Islampura, Baharpur, Millat Chowk, Mangan, Khairpur, Dautallah, Choa Syedan Shah, Rawal, Lilla Town, Katchari.

Major Riaz Shaheed, Hasil, Lawa, Malikwal, Jatla, Pira Fatyal, Thoa Marrum Khan, Khoiyan,Noor Muhammad, Faizabad, Shamsabad, Banni, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block FeedersOn Sunday From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Service Road East Tarlai, Madina Market, G-9/2, Siddiqui Steel, Ittihad Steel, PTM, Capital Steel, Old Exchange, G-11/2-1, F-11/1, Bhara Kahu, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Pindi Point, Bariyan, Bilwara, Trit, Hadri Chowk , Khanna Road, Muslim Town, Zafar-ul-Haq, Iqbal Road-II, Westridge, Dhok Najo, Bani, Azizabad, New Race Course, Officer Colony, P&T Wani, I-14/3, Haider Road, Rawalpindi-III, Chaklala, Jail Park-I, Pindi Board, VIP, Major Riaz, Mort, Thalian, Chowk Pandori, Lehtar-I, Khawaja, Panjar, Kalyum, Syed Kasran, Bahr Kalial, Chak Bailey Khan-II, Museum, Ma. Ragla, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Burhan, Darya Sharif, Qaziabad, Attock Rural, Wasa, Sanka, Marvi, Sakar Dara, Bolianwal, Nika Kalan, Gharibwal, Bhatiut, Mianwala, Jhang, Mort, Pari, Pind Sultani, Kalial. , Khanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Mangla Cantt, Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Col. Muhammad Akram, Scheme-I, Matwa, Jarmot, Chhapar Sharif, Kantrila, Smoot, Mureed, Basharat, Balkasar, Pepli, Dharnal, Talagang City, Mugla, Mayal,Saray Kharbuza, Pind Parian, Paswal, Wapda Town, Sangjani, Shah Allah Dita feeders and surrounding areas.