Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Shamasabad, National Market, Ghausia Cly, PTCL, Haidry Chowk, Tariq Shaheed, Urology Center feeders, From 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Bank Road 1,2, Haider Road, NCI, Ahmedabad, Lilla Town, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, New Rawat, Bahr Kaliyal, Gharial, Noor Muhammad, Faizabad, Kohistan, Kashif Gul , Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Koli, Industrial Estate, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Hoon, Paswal, Wapda Town, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Chakral, I-10/2, NDC-1, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, New Exchange, G -10/4, G-10/2, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, RCCI 1,2,3, 4, Sihala, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-2, Farash Town, Lohi Bhair, Shakar Pariyan, Corotail Hotel, G-10/2, Chasnpp, Old Exchange, G-14/4, Pir Maher Ali Shah, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Company Bagh, Gharial, Balawara, Treit, Raja Sultan, Kurry Road, Tariq Shaheed, Tamasabad, Committee Chowk, Gulshanabad, Jamia Masjid, Westridge, Dhok Najo, Eid Gah, Tench Bhata, Millatabad, Cheering Cross, Officer Colony, Golra, Chakra, Hyderi Road, Tipu Road, Chaklala, PWD-1, Model Town, Lalazar, Shahpur, Gulshan Fatima, Shah Jeewan, GHQ, Lehtar-2, Kallar , Panjar, Basali, Mandira-2, Nishan Haider, Gagan, Karnab Kaswal, Pind Pariyan, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Nawababad, Nisar Shaheed, Hazro, Weisa, Attock Rural, Nar Topa, Boliyan Wall, Hatian, Pindi Gheeb City, Gharib Wall, Mianwala, Chaji Mar, Jhang, Bahtar, Jund, Jund-2, Galyal, Khunda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Jhakhar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghwai, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jarmut, Chapar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Ara Bazar.

Mangwal, Miani, Main Bazaar, Daultala, Chua Syedan Shah, Rawal, Kachehri, Pipli, Balkssar, Malikwal, Akwal, Patwali, Multan Kharud, Tamon, Major Riaz Shaheed, Bilalabad FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, G-14/3&4, Mong City, Mong, Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan feeders, From 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM, RIC, BB Bhutto, Chaklala Garisson, Gangal, Makka Chowk, Sect -4 , Hamayoun Road, APHS, Rawalpindi-III feeders, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD-II, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump-II, Rehmatabad-II feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM Capt. Nisar Shaheed Feeder From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, I-14/3, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, Sar pak, Al-Rizwan Mills, Sarcall, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed , Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Tufail Shaheed, Khanna East, Faisal Masjid, CWO, G-10/1, H-8/2, New Exchange, G-11/1, Services, Shahpur, Guldana, Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Bari Imam, 4th Road, Khanna Road, Gangal, Zafar-ul-Haq, City, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazaar, Rajaabad, Khayaban Sir Syed, Bani, Race Course, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, I-14/3, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi-3, Bostan Khan Road, Car Chowk , F.F Hospital, VIP, Humayun, Khasala, Thalian, Sagri, Japan Road, Major Hanif, Khawaja, Kallar City, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chua, Nara Motor, New Kalyam, Syed Karsan, Bahal, Museum, Margalla, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Burhan, Shah Dir, Shamsabad, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad Darul Salaam, Sanka, Gondal, Haji Shah New, Kirpa, Malowali, Mathial, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Mort, Nara, Pari, Mahfooz Shaheed, Laniwala , Puran, F-5 Jeddah, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Karyala, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina-1, Hasnot, Dina-4, Ward No. 8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamak, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Smoot, Bhoon, Millat Chowk, Mureed, Sarpak, Kot Chaudhrian, Dharnal, Talagang City, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Thawa Muharram Khan, Droot, Dharmand feeders and surrounding areas.