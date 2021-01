Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Sunday from 09:00 am to 02:00 am Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme 2, Pandorian, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Daultalah, Ahdi, Islamabad Club, Koral, Madina Market, G-9/3, H-8/2, New Exchange, F-11/3, NIH, Company Bagh, Gharial, Kotli Sattian, Bari Imam, F-Block, A-Block, Gangal, Dhok Hikmadad, Liaquat Bagh, Jinnah Road, Mangtal, Quaidabad, Eid Gah, Tench Bhatta, Askari-XI, Ameer Hamza Colony Azharabad, I-14/3, Bank Road I-, Dhoke Farman Ali, PAF, Car Chowk, RCCI Express, National Park, Chontra, Chahan, Rajar, Thalian, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Cantt, Sihala College, Lehtar I-, Kallar, Khawaja, Ghazan Khan, Basali, Bhangali, Nishan-e-Haider, New City A Block, New City Eye Block, Multi Orchard, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Kohsar Valley, Hameed, Shanka, Hatian, People's Colony, Dhok Fateh, Shamsabad, Gharibwal, Mathial, Bahtar, Maqsood Shaheed, Chib, Ahemadal Kamrial, Laniwala, Gagan, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Chapran, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Dhulat, Bong 2-, Dina 1- Bakrala, Hasnot, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Smoot, Adhi, Dhudial Express, Khanpur, Sarkal, Pepli, Balkasar, Lawa, Malikwal, Bilalabad, Akwal, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Tamon, Kariala Feeders From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm F-6, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, University, Saudi Embassy, Residential Saudi Embassy, Pind Pariyan, Sarai Kharboza, MPCHS Block-A, Paswal, STW, Wapda Town, ECHS, D-18 FeedersOn Monday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor, Falcon, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kurry Road, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial , Kahuta City 1,2, Hanif Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.