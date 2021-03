Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, G-10/2, G-10 Center, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Ittawar Bazaar, Galyana, Thakra, Kot Dhamik, KTM-II, RTM, Taxila, Nawazish Shaheed, Boi Ghar, Tamasabad, Dhok Hekmadad, Sector IV, APHS, MES, VVIP, PAF, Rehmatabad 1, Eid Gah, Raja Sultan , Bagh Sardaran, Abu Bakar, Bani, Gulshanabad, Bhikri, KSM 1 & 2, Murid, RCCI 1,2,3,4 & 5, Sihala, Chowk Pandori, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Parial, Dhudial, I-14/3, Feeders, From 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Navy 1, PWD-II, Sawan Garden-II, FECHS, CBR-I, Doctor Town, Koral Safari Park, NPF-1, PWD-1, River Garden, CBR-2, Media 1 & 2, Sawan Garden 1, NPF-2, Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Multi, Brahma, Kirpa, Jhang, Chhab, Gulyal, G.

M Shaheed Feeders, from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM, PWD-1, FECHS, Lohi Bhair Feeders From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Kirpa, Bhara Kahu, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, PC, Upper Topa, Treat Feeders, from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM, BB Shaheed, Khanna Road, Kayani Road, Zeeshan Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, P&T Wani, Dhamyal-2 Dhok Noor, Major Riaz, Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Tehi, Gharial, Orcherd Feeders from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Syed Kisran Feeder From 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PMC, Hussain Abad FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-2, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park 1, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Qaziabad, State Bank, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad 1&2, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme-III, National Park, MSF, Murree Barrori, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, JSHQ, CNC, Feeders from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Tench Bhata, Bajnai, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmat Abad-1, National Park, Lalazar, Girja-1, Feeders from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Captain Nisar Shaheed, MES I&II, Binnie, Mangla Cantt, Gadari Feeders From 09:00 Am to 12:00 Noon Sagharpur, Jalal Pur, Abdullah Pur, CWO Feeders and surrounding areas.