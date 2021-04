Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for April 3- 4 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified 2-day power suspension programme for April 3- 4 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on April 3 from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, G-10/2, G-10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Itwar Bazaar, Galyana, Thakra, Kot Dhamik, KT M-2, RTM, Mandi Bhalwal, Gharial FeedersOn April 4 from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM Captain Nisar Shaheed, MES I&II, Bhaini, Mangla Cantt, Gadari Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, SPD-II, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, CNC, Jail Park, Chaklala, PAF, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, Rehmatabad, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Scheme 3, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Humayun Road, State Bank, Khanna Road, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazaya, NPCC II-, Navy I&II, Sawan Garden I&II, River Garden Feeders, from 10:00 a.

m. to 02:00pm, Bhagwal, Hasnot, Padial, Doomily Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Syed Kasran, Rama Feeders and surrounding areas.