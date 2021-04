Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2 days power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified two days power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed , Muslim Town FeedersOn Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM K-Block, Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PMC Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Pariyal, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, Fazia, NPCC-II, SWD, DEC, Hussainabad, Col.

Sher Khan, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Parian, ECHS, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Belout, Taxila, Shaheed, Salar Gah, Bohi Ghar, Fateh Jang Rural, Khanda, Laniwala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, New Rawat, Mansoor Shaheed, Mureed, SPARCO, PAF Mureed, Gharial, Mandi Bhalwal, NIH, Golf City, Treat, RCCI1,2,3,4&5, Sihala, Chowk Pandori, Navy-1&II, Swan Garden-1&2, River Garden, Al-Rizwan Mill, Chakral, Sarkal, Sarpak Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Nogzi Feeder From 08:00 AM to 02:00 AM Capt. Nisar Shaheed, MES I&II, Bainnie, Mangla Cantt, Gadari feeders and surrounding areas.