Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Iqbal Town, Fazazia, Tarlai, Industrial Feeders.

On Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani,B.B Shaheed, Ratta, Race Course, Mangtal, D.M Mills, Industrial Area, Garage Factory, Khanna East Feeders from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Chakral, Dharnal, Kot Sheera, Kot Galla Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Daultallah, Ahadi Feeders from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Rama Feeder from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, MandiBhalwal, Dhok Awan, New Rawat, Zaraj Feeders and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

