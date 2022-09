Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Mall Road, AWT Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 6th Road, Hussainabad, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Kohsar Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Mix Industrial, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gul, Model Town, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lalah Rukh, Industrial Estate, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Miani, Manara, PAF Kalor Kahar, NCI (Toba), Mandi Bhalwal, Dhadial.

Express, Bisharat, CS Shah, Milat Chowk, Pandorian, ISI, Tramri, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road Feeders, From 06:30 AM to 02:30 AM, Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoei Rata City, Churohi , Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dongi, Surrey, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Mojajan, Cheruhi Feeders.

On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, VIP, Rawalpindi.III, Lohi Bhir, UC Road, Koral , Main Bazar, Medina Town, Murt, Tala Gang City, Malkwal, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Miani, Manara, PAF Kalor Kahar, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Nawazash, Ghori feeders, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Mall road, AWT feeders and surroundings.