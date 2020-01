Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shakar Parian, Pindorian, Aabpara, Sahkir Ullah, Minister Enclave, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, Sitara Market, Alipur, Kirpa, Koral, F-8/3, F-8/2, G-10/1, CWO, Pak Iron, Fazal Ghee Mill, Police Line, G-11/3, G-11/4, Pir Mehar Ali Shah, T&T, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Gharial, Patriata,E-Block, A.P.H.S, Sector-4, Benazir Bhutto, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Muslim Abad, Rehmatabad-1, River Garden, Topi Pump, Dk. Choudrian, shamas Cly, Lakhoo Road, Maj Riaz Ranial, Cantt, Chountra, Japan Road, Maj Hanif, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chow, Pind Jhatla, Ghazan Khan, Mandra, Boi Ghaar, Bahlot (Double Circuit), Ban Bola (Double Circuit), Lala Rukh, PMC, islam Purra, Haji Shah, Hazro, Darya Sharif, Waisa, Katchery, Mari, Shinka, Malhowali, Gareebwal, Mianwala, Murat, F/Jang City, Fatejang, Parri, Talagang City, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lawa, Khuian, Hassal, K.

S. Mines, Lilla Town, Rawal, Katas, Maj Riaz Shaheed, Dhudial Express, Saigalabad, Syed Kasran, Daultala, Bhall, Bhair Kalyal, Bhar Pur, Miani, Aara Bazar, Sarkal, Mureed, Sar Pak, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Kutchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas pura, Sana Ullah Shahe, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Karyala, Shamasabad, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 (Chip board), Industrial, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-1 Bakrala,Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Sandal ,Jermote, Chappar Sharif, Thakra, Islama Pura,Kahuta City-1, Kahuta City-II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar-1 feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Old Mandra, Hamid Jhangi, LTC, New Mandra, Gujar Khan, Bewal, Mankiala, Kaka khail, Kountrilla, Jarmote, Islam Pura feeders 09:00am to 04:00pm, Tanza Dam, Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders.

On January 5 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Rawalpindi-III,VIP, Sarwer Shaheed, F.F.Hospital, Morgah feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Taxila, S.S Soori, Haro-1, Boighar, BOC, HMC-3,Salargah, Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders and surrounding areas.