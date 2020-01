Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on January 18 (Saturday) from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Khanna Road, Jinnah Camp, Nara Mator, Mianwala, Munara, Miani, Bank Road-1 & II, C.G.H, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra feeder, 09:00am to 04:00pm, F-8, F-8/2, C-Club, PAF-2, Jabbi, Sajjad Sh.

, Micro Wave, Mari Times, Khunda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Muhammad feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, G-10/1 feeder, 12:00noon to 04:00pm, G-10/3 feederOn January 19 (Sunday0 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Karachi Company feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II feeder, 09:00am to 04:00pm, F-6, PM Sectt:, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, University (Standby), Saudi Embassy,HFF-1, HFF-2, HMC-2, HFF-5, Sagri, HPT-2 feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, HFF-3, HFF-4, MCH-1 feeders and surrounding areas.