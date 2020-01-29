Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension schedule

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified two-day power suspension schedule for Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to system up gradation and routine maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on January 30 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Miani, Sir Syed Road, RCCI Express, NPF-1, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Gulistan, Murree Brewery, Topi Pump, Jail Park, National Park feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Mari feeders 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Hazro, Darya Sharif feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, 132KV Bahria Town (Phase-IV) (Consumer Grid), Shamas Colony feeder, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Model Town, Kashif Gull, Mix Industry, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estitate, Ghazi Kohli feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II,Gulial, Khour, Ahmedal, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam, Patwali feeders.

On January 31 from 10:00am to 01:00pm, Industrial-II, Industrial-III, International school, P.T.N, G-10/3, SES (PAEC), Fazal Ghee feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam, Mandra-II feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed feeder and surrounding areas.