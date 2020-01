Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 3-day power suspension schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified three-day power suspension programme for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to system up gradation and routine maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified three-day power suspension programme for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to system up gradation and routine maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for on Jan 29-31 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm at 132KV Bus Bar-1 & 2 at 500KV Grid Station New Rawat.

However, due to work, electricity supply would be provided to Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Chakwal, Talagang, Bhagwal, Adyala, Chakri, D.S. Bilawal and Cement Factories Grid Stations from Mangla Power House through 132KV GSS Gujar Khan with load management of 60MW.

On January 29 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II, Thakra, Guliana, Mankiala, Sohawa, KTM-2, RTM, Mehfooz Shaheed, Dhurnal, Gulial, Khour, Ahmedal, Chatta Baktawar, Rehra, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Industrial, F-2 (Chip Board), Borian, Noon, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam, Patwali feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, PAF, Sowan Garden-II, NIH, Shahdra, Bhara Kahu, Bari Imam, Miani, Kahuta City-1 & II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar-1, feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Dana Behal, Charhoi Dongi, Seri, Charhoi Express feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Mari feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Kohall, Gharial, Kuldana, Pindi Point, feeders , 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Hazro, Darya Sharif feeders and surrounding areas would experience power outages.