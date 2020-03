Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies a power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday notified a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb feeder, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Guliana, Kaka Khail, Jarmote, Sandal, Thakra, Sohawa feeders, 60 to 80 MW Load Management will be required by SE Operation Circle Chakwal. 09:30am to 03:30pm, Old Mandra, Hamid Jangi, LTC, New Mandra, City Gujar Khan, Bewal, Mankiala, Kaka Khail, Kountrilla, Jarmote, islam Pura feeders, 10:00am to 12:00Noon, Foregin Office, NTC, ETBP, MC & BC, Pindorian, Mehfoz Shaheed, Scheme-II, Pak China, Rest House, Hospital, CDA Flats, G-6, ISI feeders, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Radio Pak-1 & 2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qazi Abad feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Hussain Abad, Col.

Sher Khan, Lalzar, Lalrukh, Industrial Estitate, People Colony feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop Kalyal, Khasala, Adyala, Gulshanabad, Hamayou Road, Shahpur, Touseef Shaheed, Kuldana, Pindi Point, Upper Topa, Kohalla feeders, 12:00Noon to 03:00pm, Kirpa feeder, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 11:00am to 18:00pm, City, Kraila, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Shaigan, Gulshanabad, 502 W/Shop, Adayal Jail, Dhamial-II feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Dudial City, Ratta, Khadam Abad feeder, 12:00Noon to 05:00pm, City-2, Seikh, Khattar Express, Onnan feeders and surrounding areas.