Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies 'E-Katcharies' Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding 'E-Katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt redressal of consumers' complaints on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified schedule for holding 'E-Katcharies' across its five operational circles of the company for prompt redressal of consumers' complaints on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the E-Katcharies would be held on Wednesday.

IESCO SE Islamabad Circle would listen the consumers complaints at telephone 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi City Circle at 051-9292675, SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle at 051-9293048, SE Attock Circle at 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle at 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle at 0544-9270377 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in on line Katcharies for immediate solution to their complaints.

IESCO Chief Chaudhry Abdul Razaq would personally monitor the online Katcharies.

