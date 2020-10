Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme for Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas and circles of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Rawalpindi Circle, I-14/3, New Rawat, Ammar, Jhanda, Rawalpindi III, Askari Seven, 502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP , Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Priyal, Alnoor Colony, Lakho Road, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI, Officer Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Radio Pak-II (HPT) Range Road, Chakra, Siham, Jhawra, Qasim Base, Shah Jeewan Colony, Jinnah Road Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Garmala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Miani, DS Bilawal, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Sarkaal Feeders, Attock Circle, Chhaji Mar, Methial, Sang Jani-2, Shahullah Dutta-II, Shahullah Dutta, Sang Jani, Paswal, Valley, Azeem Shaheed, Maniwala, Methal Feeders,08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Reliance Weaving Mill, Lab-1, Lab-2, Mansoor Shaheed, Ammar, Industrial Feeders, 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Islamabad Circle, Khayaban-e-Iqbal , G-8 Markaz, Mangla Tower, G-10/4, GOR, I-10/1, G-11/1, Service, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Barin, Bilwara, Angoree Feeders, Rawalpindi Circle, Asghar Mall, Raja Sultan, Sadiqabad, A Block, Shaheed Muhammad, Service Road, Tamasamabad, Dhok Khabba, DHQ, BB Shaheed, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Industrial, Quaidabad, Haider Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-I, Car Chowk, Model Town, Murree Brewery, Kayani Road, Captain Amir, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Chakra, Dhamyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Lalazar , Old Rawat, Sihala, Mansoor Shaheed, Kahuta City-II, Abrar Shaheed, New Kaliam, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, F-Six Machine Mohalla, F-13, Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Jakar, Major Riaz Shaheed, Gadri, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina Four City, Ward No.

8 Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhula, Dharnka, Main Bazaar, Bilalabad, Dheermand, Jund Awan, Siglahabad, Bengali, Minara, Islamia Chowk, Bahrapur, KS Mines, River Jalap, Major Riaz Shaheed, Basharat, Ahmedabad Feeders, Attock Circle, Sangjani Double Circuit, Pind Pran Double Circuit, PMC, Hussainabad Double Circuit, Col. Sher Khan Double Circuit, Hameed, Aminabad Double Circuit, Fawara Chowk Double Circuit, Gondal, Maniwala, Pare Double Circuit, Nara ( Dual Circuit) Pindi Gheep Rural, Chhaji Mar Double Circuit, Azeem Shaheed Dual Circuit, Mourt Feeders, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM GSO Circle Islamabad, I-8 Markaz, CDA Treatment Plant, Flour Mills, GOR, H-8/2, Fazaia Colony, KRL, Major Riaz, Girja Road, Dhamyal Road, Thalian, Allama Iqbal, Kamalabad, Chakral, Mureed, Islamia Chowk, Sparco, Main Bazaar, Ara Bazaar, Bherpur feeders and surrounding areas.