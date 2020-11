Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Wapda Colony, Sohdaran, Farash Town, G-6/3 Polyclinic, Orchard Scheme, Iqbal Town, Coral, Highway, Service Road East Tarlai, Margalla Tower, G-9/4. I-9/4, I-10/2, G-13/3, F-11 Tower, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Golf City, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed , CMH Jhelum, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Burian, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Hamlet, Medocalas, Pedal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No. 8 , Kot Dhamik, Babu Shaheed, Kachary, Smoot, Lalazar, Ghazi Kohli, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Paswal, ECHS D-18, Shah Dir, Haji Shah New, Nar Topa, Shadi Khan, Sirka, People's Colony, Marvi , Shakardara, Akhori, Gharibwal, Karpa, M/wala, Azeem Shaheed, S. Shaheed Jhang, Hinjra, Chabh, Khor, Dharnal, Gagan, L/wala, Chakral, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, ICI Khror, Kot Sarang, Raman , Bahr Kalial, Chak Bailey Khan-2 Latifal, Dalwal, Bahrapur, Rawal, Main Bazar, Kot Chaudhry, Mort, Major Riaz Shaheed, Khoja, Minara, Katarian, New Malpur, Fazaia, Gangal, Service Road, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Pirwadhai, Quariabad, Bank Road-1, Dr.

Farman Ali, Rehmatabad-2, Swan Garden-2 , Park View, Top Pump, Azizabad, Amir Hamza Colony, Race Course, Seham, Range Road, Humayun, Humayun-1, Khalsa, Adiala, Chontra, Dhamyal-1, Qureshiabad, Ara Bazar, RCCI 1,2 , 3, Sihala, New rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Ammar, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choa Khalsa Basali Feeder, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car chok feeders, from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm, Iqbal Town, Al Noor Colony, Service Road, Fazaia, NPCC-2, CDA, Contrilla, Khanpur, Chakral, Mandi Bhalwal, New Rawat, Ammar, Industrial-2, GOR, Dhamyal-1, R CCI-1, 2, 3, Sihala, Faiz Ahmed Shaheed, Chowah Khalsa, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Sang Jani, Pind Pran Feeders , from 09:00 a.m. to 01:00, Sarina Complax, Sarina Hotel, K-Block, Comstic, Qarakarm, USA-1, 2, 3, US Embassy, Sehgalabad, Dhadial Rural, Dahdial City, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Khanpur Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Kalial, Shahpur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun , Nawababad, Bellot, Bin Bola Feeders, from 01:00pm to 04:00pm, Syed Kasran, Dhoda, CTM, Mulhal Mughals, Latifal Feeders, from 11:00am to 01:00pm, Jalala, Wahdat Colony, Ghazi Kohli Feeders and surrounding areas.