Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 10:00am Jabi, Sadiq Shaheed, Microwave, Maritime, Khanda, Karima, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Tanaza Dam, Bahtar, Murat, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City II-, Gagan feeders,08:00am to 12:30pm Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, 08:00am to 04:00pmPindi Point, Bariyan, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala, Sunni from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Bank, Guldana, PC Bourbon, MCM, TDCP Chairlift, Lora, Lora-2 Abbasi, Dheer Kot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Disto, PAEC Feeders, 09:00 AM 00:00 to Tadan 02:00 to Rawalpindi III-, VIP, RCCI I, II & III, Sihala feeders, 08:00am to 12:00pmMandi Bhalwal, RCCI I, II & III, Sihala feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pmJinnah Avenue, Shaheed Millat, Saudi Tower, PHA Flats, G Jinnah, New Marvi, Stock Exchange, Minister Enclave, HBL feeders, 09:00am To 02:00pmKohsar Market, Chatha, Tamir, G-6 , Mahfooz Shaheed, Lohi Bhair, F-9 Park, Karachi Company, FHS, I-8/4, Carriage Factory, Bella Road, F-11/1, NIH & II, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barian, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchry, Abbaspura, Sana Ullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohallah, Jakar, Major Riaz Shaheed, Dina I-Bakrala, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Col.

Muhammad Akram, Scheme-I, Matawa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrilla, Islampura, Kashif Gul, Kahistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Pathargarh, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wasa, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Ishtiaq Shaheed, Soni, Bhatiut, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Fateh Jang City II-, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmadal, Khanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Sigalabad, Kariala, Sarkal, Katchehri, Mayal, Kot Chaudhry, Murat, Miani, Mughal, Murid, Sugharpur, Gagan, Dhariala Jalap, Asghar Mall, Raja Sultan , Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Khanna Road, Bank Road I-, Jahangir Road, National Park, Rehmatabad-II, Car Chowk, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, National Park, Topi Pump, MSF, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan I- , Misryal Road, Race Course, Noon, Lalazar, Major Riaz, Lalkurti, Dhamyal- II, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Dhamyal-I, Thalian, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Shah Jeewan, Girja Road, Cantt, Jhawra, Basali, Mandra feeders, 08:00am To 12:00pmCirkal, Islampura, Langarpur, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, Dhamyal-I, Lalazar, Major Riaz, Jhawra, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Cantt, Lalkurti, Qasim Base feeders,09:00am to 05:00pm Jahangir Road, MSF, National Park, Khanna Road, CNC, SPD-II, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump-II, Rehmatabad-II feeders, 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Akalgarh, Islamgarh feeders and surrounding areas.