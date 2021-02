Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme for Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM Sports Complex, Farash Town, G-9 Express, G-13/3, NPF, Bhara Kahu, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barian, Patriata, Shahdara, 6th Road, Zafarul Haq, Gulshanabad , Jinnah Road, Westridge, Amin Town, Eid Gah, Tipu Road, Chaklala, Sawan Garden 2, Major Riaz, Humayun, Khasala, Thalian Gulshan Saeed, Chahan, Nara, Kombeli Sadiq, Jhatta Hathial, Bahal, Sher Shah Suri, Pormiana.

Lalazar, Lalarukh, Burhan, Islampura, CH Khan, Akhori, Senka, Hazro, Wesa, Mansar, Soni, Mathial, Mort, Khunda, Sarai Alamgir, M. Riaz Shaheed, Madukals, Padial, Col. Muhammad Akram, Scheme 1, Jarmot, Bhoon, Dalwal, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnal, Darabi, Thowa Mahrrum Khan, Jhatla, Para Fatehial, Darmand, Droot, Feeders from 09:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Baral Army, CMH Army Feeders and surrounding areas.