Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme for Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Abbas Pura, Zubair Shaheed, Civil Line, A.T.M, Garmala, Gul Afshan, Langer Pur, Jada, Machine Mohallah, Kutchery, Ajmal Shaheed, Sangohi, P.T.C, Akram Shaheed, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, City Housing Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Dhornal, Kot Sarang, Hazro, Mansar, Nar Topa, Waisa, Bolianwal, Nika Kalan, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Injra, Kamrial, G.M Shaheed Feeders From 09:00 AM To 2:00 PM, Islampura, Haro, Gauri, Boi Ghar, Salar Gah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labor Complex, Jund City 1&2, Pari, Qaziabad, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Lalazar , Garhi Afghana, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Koli, Jalala, Bhekri, KSM 1&2, Burhan, Mushtaq Hussain, Chara, Lohi Bhair, Koral, Service Road East, KRL, Fazia, Jinnah Camp , Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Muslim Town, Tariq Shaheed, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kahuta City 1&2, Hanif Shaheed, Nara Motor, Ghazan Khan, KRL Colony, Lehtar 1, Khawaja, THQ, Abrar Shaheed, Eid Gah, Raja Sultan, Bagh Sardarn, Abu Bakar, Banni, Gulshanabad, Azharabad, Jhangi, P&T Wani, CWO, State Bank, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme-III, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, JSHQ, CNC Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, Baral Army, CMH Army, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, Bhaini Feeders, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Kot Chaudhry, Hasil, Neela, Pipli, Balkasar, Kasral, Dhola, Talagang City, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Mogla, Dhok Pathan, Malikwal, Moorat, TM Khan, Akwal, Thahi, Madina Town, Bilalabad, Danda, Kot Galla, Lawa, Kot Sheera, Dharnal, Dharnka, Skaisar, Lehtar, Bilwara, Karwar, Kotli Sattian, From 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Jail Park, MSF, Khasala, Girja UC Lakhan, Sihala College, Major Hanif, Lehtar 2, Kambili Sadiq, Chak Bali Khan, Ghousia Colony, A Block, Khurram Colony, Kuri Road, Fazia, KRL, Rajaabad, Muslimabad, Eid Gah, City, Kayani Road, Cheering Cross, Kamalabad, Jhangi, Range Road, BB Shaheed Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Bahtar Feeder, from 09:00 AM To 01:00 AM, Pak China, Pindorian, G-8, Koral, Tufail Shaheed, Suhdran Road, Railway Road, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Kohala, PC, TDCP, Shahdara Feeders From 11:00 AM to 01:00 Pm, Shahdra, Angori, Mangyal, Tret, Golf City, B/Kahu, Shahpur, T&T Feeders and surrounding areas.