Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Scheme-1, Burma, Tramri, ISI, Bahria, Al Noor Colony, Waheedabad, Chhatta Bakhtawar, Comstick, CM Pak, Khanna East, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Ghauri Garden , Khanna-2, Sohdran Road, Lehtar Road Feeders, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Mong City, Kanchri, Patan Sher Khan Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM., Fatehpur, Kohar, Kot Dhamik, Sandal, Sohawa City Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM. Al-Rizwan Mill, Al-Qadir Mill, Chakral, Sarkal, Mureed Feeders and surrounding areas.