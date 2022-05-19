UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 Amanpur, from 07:00 AMto 12:00 PM Dora Badhial, Nimble Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM Dhadial City, Latifal, Dhadial Express Feeders and surroundings.

