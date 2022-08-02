Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power shut down programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and gridstations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Main Bazar, Morart, Madina Town, Malkwal, Pipli, Mail, Vanhar, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Zircon Heights, Golra, Jhangi, CWO, Azharabad , Garmala, Domeli, Bhagwal, Padial, Chip Bod, Industrial, Burin, Dora Badhal feeders from 08:00 am to 12:00 Noon Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Quaidabad, Ahsanabad, Dhok Hasu, Pirwadhai, Bagh Sardaran feeders and surroundings.