Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Bani Gala, Orchared Scheme, CDA Flat, F-7/1(NIC), G-8, Marvi, Chirah, Simly Dam, Scheme-2, Chatta, High Way, Faisal Masjid, Al-Mustafa Towers, G-10/3, Karachi Company, P.T.N, P.T. N-II, Capital Steel, I-10/1, G-13/1, G-14/4, Railway Road, Shahpur, CM Pak, Behria Encl:, Angori, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Kotli Sattian, Asghar Mall, B-Block, Shaheed Muhammad, Noora Road, Jinnah Camp, Ratta, Industiral, Gawalmandi, Ali Market, City Center,Bank road-II, Kashmir Road, Tipu road, Chaklala, CBR-II, MSF, Peshawar Road, EME Complex, Noon, FOEchs, Humyon Raod, Kasala, Dhamial-2, Girja, Sihala, Kahuta City-II, Khawaja, Pind Jhatla, Punjar, Mandra, Boi Ghaar, Bahlot (Double Circuit), Ban Bola (Double Circuit), Lala Rukh, PMC, Islam Purra, Musa, Hazro, Qazi Abad, Ghour Ghushti, Waisa, Akhori, Fawara Chowk, Malhowali, Gareebwal, Mianwala, Murat, F/Jang City, Fatejang, Parri, Main Bazar, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Thoa Mehram Khan, D.

S. Bilawal, Mial, Wanhar, Daroot, Neela, Dullaha, K.S. Mines, Lilla Town, Dharyala Jalip, Basharat, Maj Riaz Shaheed, Dhudial City, Dhoda, Syed Kasran, Daultala, Bhall, Bhangali, Bhar Pur, Kalar Kahar, Aara Bazar, Behkri, Mureed, Sar Pak, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Kutchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas pura, Sana Ullah Shahe, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Karyala, Shamasabad, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-1 Bakrala,Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Sandal ,Sohawa, Mal Awan, Thakra, Islama Pura feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mulhal Mughlan, Akwal, Bilalabad, feeders and surrounding areas.