Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Mehfooz Shaheed, CDA, G-6, Parbat road, G-8 Markaz, Frash Town, Alipur, Ghouri Garden, Tramari, Tarlai, Aziz Chowk, Madina Market, G-10/4, G-10 Markaz, Al-Catel, Swerage T.Plant, I-10/2, G-13/3, G-13/4, New Shah Alalah Ditta, Bani, Raja Sultan, Kurri Road, State Bank(Gulzar-e-Quaid), Noora Road, Muslim Town, Shakrial, Z.Haq Road, Liaqat Bagh, Gulshan Abad, Mohan Pura, Sarafa Bazar, Mongtal, K.S.Syed, PAF, FECHS, Murree Brewery, C/Cross, Radio Pak, Nogazi, Range Road, Seham, Lalazar, Kalyal, Dhamial-1, Chowk Pindori, Narh, Kallar, Basali, Nara Mator, Hamid Jhangi, Haro, Shah Allah Ditta, Sang Jani, Valley, Munir Abad, Col Sher Khan, Shah Dher, Hattian, Barazai, Shamsabad, Bolianwal, Amin Abad, People Colony, Shakar Dara, Pindigheb-R, City, Chajimar, Bhatiot, S.

Shaheed, Chabb, Khunda, Mehfooz Shaheed, Dharabbi, Moorat, Dhok Pathan, Dhurnal, Tamman, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Balkassar, Pipli, P.D.Khan, Ahmed Abad, Duffer, Dandot, Sagharpur, Dhudial Rural, Mulhal Mughlan, Ramman, Adhi, Gaggan, Sukho, Karyala, Munara, Line Park, Sarkal, Mengan, Main Bazar, F-13 (Garmala), Langer Pur, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, Fateh Pur, Khohar, F-6 (Machine Moh), F-9(Chak Daulat), Cap: Nisar Shahee, Hasnote, Co Muhammad Akram, Kala Khail, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Baba Shaheed, Kountrilla, Samote, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzad, Kamalabad feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Peoples Colony, Capt Amir, Lalazar, Qasim Base, Radio Pak-1,Q.Q colony,Baral, Binni, Gaddari, CMH feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mulhal Mughlan, Akwal, Bilalabad, feeders and surrounding areas.