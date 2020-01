Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shakar Parian, Pindorian, Aaabpara, Parbat road, Minister Enclave, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, CDA Office, Chirah, Simly Dam, Lehtarar road, Ghouri Garden, High Way, Madina Market, E-8 Navy, G-10/1, G-9/1, P.T.N, P.T.N-II, Capital Steel, Police Line, G-11/3, G-11/4, D-12/2, Rehara, CM Pak, Behria Encl, Angori, Company Bagh, Kohallah, Kotli Sattian, Banni, Said Pur Road, T&T, Shamsabad, Khurram Cly, Khanna Road, Servie Road, K.S.Syed, Benazir Bhutto, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Muslim Abad, City Center, Bank Road-II, Kashmir Road, Rehmatabad-II, River Garden, Tench Bhatta, Radio Pak, EME Complex, Range Road, Seham Askri-7, 502 W/Shop, APF, Q.A Colony, G.H.Q, Old Rawat, Kahuta City-II, Doberan, Basali, Punjar, Boi Ghaar, Bahlot (Double Circuit), Ban Bola (Double Circuit), Lala Rukh, PMC, Islam Purra,Shah Dher, Haji Shah, Shinka, Shamsabad, Bolianwal, Mari, Malhowali, Gareebwal, Mianwala, Murat, F/Jang City, Fatejang, Parri, Talagang City, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lawa, Khuian, Hassal, Katchery, Lilla Town, Dharyala Jalip, Katas, Sagharpur, Dhudial City, Saigalabad, Syed Kasran, Jand Awan, Bhall, Bhangali, Bhoun, Kallar Kahar, Aara Bazar, Behkri, Mengan, Sar Pak, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Kutchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas pura, Bolani, Karyala, Shamasabad, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-1 Bakrala ,Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Mankiala, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Mal Awan, Thakra, Samote, Mansoor Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Patwali, Bilalabad, Mandra, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road newly feeders 09:00am to 04:00pm, Comm: Center, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E.

Block, Shaheed M. Din, Abu Bakar, Tariq Shaheed, Gulyana, E.C.M, R.T.M, Mandra, Smoot, LTC,Hamand Jangi, K.T.M-2, Kontrila, Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders, 03:00pm to 04:00pm, Gujjar Khan, Mankiala, Islampura,Thakra, New Mandra feeder and surrounding areas.