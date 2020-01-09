UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 am to 4 pm, Sagri, Chowk Pindori feeders and surrounding areas.

