Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Iqbal Town, Islamabad Club, Shakir Ullah, PHA Flats, Kirpa, Tumair, Tarlai, Azad Shaheed, Ayub Market, Faisal Masjid, G-10/4, G-10 Markaz, Siddiqui Steel, S.H.Steel, Ittehad Foundry, I-10/4, PHA (Itwar Bazar, G-11 Markaz, Railway Road, Shahpur, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Numble, Balawra, F-Block, Fizaia, KRL, C-Chowk, Ratta, Sarafa Bazar, Gawalmandi, Dk. Hassu, K.S. Syed, Chaklala, CBR-II, Murree Brewery, Nogazi, Noon, K.H. Road, Rajjar, Narh, Kallar City, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, HPT-III, Ghazan Khan, New Mandra, Mandra, Hamid Jhangi, Haro, Shah Allah Ditta, Sang Jani, Valley, Munir Abad, Col Sher Khan, Darya Sharif, Hazro, Mansar, Nartopa, Waisa, Akhori, Attock Rural, Pindigheb-R, City, Chajimar, Bhatiot, S.Shaheed, Chabb, Khunda, Mehfooz Shaheed, Malikwal, Kot Sarang, Tehi, Dhurnakka, Dhermond, Kot Chaudhrian, Katchery, Ahmed Abad, Rawal, C.S.

Shah, Maj Riaz Shaheed, Dhudial Rural, Khanpur, Niishan-e-Haider, Daultala, Gaggan, Sukho, Karyala, Munara, Miani, Millat Chowk, Sarkal, Mangwal, Miain Bazar F-13 (Garmala), Langer Pur, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, F-6 (Machine Moh), F-9(Chak Daulat), Cap: Nisar Shahee, Hasnote, Co Muhammad Akram, Bewal, Jermote, Chappar Sharif, Guilana, Islam Pura, Kahuta City-I&II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar-I, Munara, Miani feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sana Ullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohallah, New GHQ, Kiani Road, Army Flat, MH, MH-II, CMH, Zeeshan Colony, Haider Road feeders, 08:30am to 04:30pm, NCC-2, Fazal Ghee Mill, PTCL, New Exchange, Ufone, SES, New United, I-10/4, Flour Mill-1&2 feeders, 08:00am to 08:00pm, Shakarparian, PTV, G-6/3 (P/Clinic), State Bank, Islamabad Club-I, Kohsar Mkt, NPCC-II, Melody Market, Sports Complex, Convention Center feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, RA Bazar, AWT, Mall Road, Tench Bhatta, AFIC, MH-III, Qasim Market, CMH-II feeders, 11:00am to 02:00pm, Parliament House, Filtrartion Plant, Frontier House, Pak Sectt-1&2, Parliament Lodges, Awan-e-Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club-2 feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Rawalpindi-III, VIP, Sarwer Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, HFF-3, HFF-4, HMC-1,Pindi Point, Barriyan, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Resotor, Lora-2 Abbasi, MCM, TDCP,Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, PC, Dheer Kot, Rangla, Chaman Kot, Minhasa Sohawa, Numble, Birote, DESTO, PAEC feeders, 08:30am to 04:30pm, NDC-2, Fazal Ghee Mill, PTCL, New Exchange, Ufone, SES, New United, I-10/4, Flour Mill-1&2 feeders and surrounding areas.