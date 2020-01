Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 am to 2 pm, Shakar Parian, Pindorian, Kohsar Market, Chirah, Tumair, Scheme-1, Tramari, Medina Market, G-10/1, CWO, PTV-II, Int School, I-10/2, M.H.Mills, G-11/3, G-11/4, New Shah Allah Ditta, T&T, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Gharial, Patriata, Bagh Sardaran, Kurri Road, State Bank Gulzar-e-Quaid, Muslim Town, Benazir Bhutto, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Muslim Abad, Chaklala, CBR-II, Murree Brewery, Kiani Road, Seham, Peshawar Road, Golra, I-14/3, Humyoun-1, Girja, New Thallian, G.H.Q, RCCI-II, Narh, Sep-Ibrar, Old Kaliam, New Kalyam, Industrial, New Mandra, Mandra, Hamid Jhangi, Ghazan Khan, Boi Ghaar, Bahlot (Double Circuit), Ban Bola (Double Circuit), Lala Rukh, PMC, Islam Purra, Hazro, Haji Shah, Nartopa, Attock Rural, Malhowali, Gareebwal, Mianwala, Murat, F/Jang City, Fatejang, Parri, Talagang City, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lawa, Khuian, Hassal, Dhudial Rural, Khanpur, Nishan-e-Haider, Daultala, Gaggan, Sukho, Bhoun, Miani, Line Park, Sarkal, Sar Pak, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Kutchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas pura, Sarai A Gir, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-1 Bakrala ,Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Gujar Khan, Jermote, Chappar Sharif, Thakra, Islam Pura, Munara, Zaraj-1, Dk.

Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, NIH, Shahdra, Bhara Kahu, Bari Imam, Bank Road-1 & II, C.G.H, Mansoor Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra, Patwali, Bilalabad, Mehfooz Shaheed feeder 10:00am to 04:00pm, Kohalla, Gharial, Kuldana, Pindi Point, feeders 09:00am to 04:00pm, Navy-1, PWD-2,Sawan Gardn-2, FECHS, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, Westridge, EME Complex, Q.A. Intl Hospital, Seham, Raja Abad,Sana Ullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohallah feeder, 80-100MW load Management will be required by SE Operation Circle Chakwal, 09:00am to 11:00pm, Koral/Safari Park, NPF-1, PWD-1, River Garden, CBR-2, Shamas Colony, Azhar Abad, CWO, Golra, Charring Cross, P&T Wani feeder and surrounding areas.