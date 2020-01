Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to annual necessary maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Chirah, Simly Dam, F-8, Corotyle, G-9/4, G-9/2, I-10/4, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barianb, Balawra, Shahdra, Raja Sultan, Khanna-II, Punjar, Shah Allah Ditta, Dhermond, Main Bazar, Pera Fathial, Dk. Najoo, K.B.Sir Syed, I-10/4, I-10/1(Frt/Mkt), Holly Family, Kattarian, M.

H. Steel, Potohar Steel, Misrial Road, Ghazi Kholi, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzad, Kamalabad, Munara, Miani feeders, 09:00am to 02:30pm, Kalyal, Adyala, 502 Workshop, Gulshanabad, Dhamial-II, Janjua Town/Hamayou Road (Newly) feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Patwali, Bilalabad, Mehfooz Shaheed, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Media-1, Media-2, Sawan Garden-1, NPF-2, Mumtaz Shaheed, Maj: Riaz, Shaheed, Dina City, Madu Kalas, Mang City, Kanchari, Patan Shair Khan feeders, 03:00pm to 04:00pm, Capt: Nasir, Col: Akram, Mangla Cantt, Rohtas, Bakrala feeders and surrounding areas .