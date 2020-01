Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Bani Gala, Orhcared Scheme, Kohsar market, ADBP, Chirah, Simly Dam, Scheme-2, Chatta, Koral, F-9 Park, G-9/1, G-10/1, U-Fone, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES (PAEC), Carriage Factory, G-11/2, PHA-II, F-11 Tower, Bhara Kahu, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Patriata, Shahdra Tipu road, Rehmatabad-1, Sowan, Jhanda, Sowan Garden-II, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 (Kutchery), F-5 (Jada), Abbas Pura, Sana Ullah Shahe, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Karyala, Shamasabad, Chapran, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, Borian, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-1, Bakrala, Domeli, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Kala Khail, CAP Ahsan Waseem, Baba Shaheed, Kountrilla, Samote, Miani, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Morgah, Pindi Board, Park View, Ghazi Kholi, Mushtaq Shaheed, Jalala, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzad, Kamalabad, Zaraj-1, Dk.

Awan, Mehboob Shaheed feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Noon, Sana Ullah Shaheed, CHM Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohallah, F-13 Garmala, Dhurnal, Mandra-II feeder 09:00am to 04:00pm, Khawaja, Nara Mator, Kahuta City, Panjar, Kahuta City-2, Tallian, Allama Iqbal, Girja Road, Dhamial, Maj Riaz, Kamalabad, Chowk Pindori, RCCI-2, Mehal, Tamman, Wanhar, Patwali, Multan Khurd, Khoian, Daroot, Dhermond feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 132 KV Kahuta KRL will be fed from AEC Nilore Side thorugh (AEC-1-KHT-1) circuit.

Load management will be carried out if required, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hazro feeder and surrounding areas.