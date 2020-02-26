UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 04:00pm including Sagri feeders, 10:00pm to 03:00pm, Nogazi, Zaraj-1, Dk.

Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, KTM-2, RTM, Thakra, Sohawa, Guliana, Mumtaz shaheed, Dina-4 city feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Sher Dher, Shinka, Ghour Ghushti, Hameed, Chak Sawari, Dudial City feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Girja Road, Shah Jewan Colony, Mohan Pura, Shah Allah Ditta, feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-5 Jada feeders, , 07:30am to 05:00pm, USA-I,II&III feeders, 09:00am to 04:30pm, Sihala College, Major Haneef Shaheed feeders, , 10:00am to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid feeders, 12:00pm to 04:00pm, Dudial Rural, Dudial-2, Chowk Shahidan feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Raman, Bhangali, Adhi, Nishan-e-Haider, Daultala, Sukho, C.B.Khan, Bhair Kalyal, Kurnb Kaswal feeders and surrounding areas.

