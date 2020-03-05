Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 12:00pm, Akram Shaheed feeder, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Gharial feeder, 09:00am to 04:00pm, D-12/Markaz, D-12/4, D-12/3, MPCHS, NPF, Kalinjar feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 132KV GSS HIT Takila (Consumer Grid), 10:00am to 02:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Pakhwal, Jakkar, F-9 (Chak Daulat),KTM-2, RTM, Thakra, Guliana feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Lakho Road, Radio Pakistan-II (HPT), I-14/3, I-14/4, Officer Colony feeders and surrounding areas.