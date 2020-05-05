Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 10:00am, Tarmari, Burma, Pindorian, Basharat, Syed Kasran, C.B.Khan, Gaggan feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Dhok Pathan, Tehi, Kot Sarang, Kountrilla, Qazi Abad, Pathargarh, Khunda, Gul Muhammad, Sajjad Shaheed, Fatehjang Rural, Fatehjang City, Laniwala, CO Muhammad Akram, Mansar, Pour Miana, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, ASW Housing, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gulm Mix Industries, Model Town, Ghazi Kholi, Injra, Chabb, Company Bagh, Pindi Point, Old Race Course, Chakra, Shaheed M.

Din, Jatha Hathial, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Khurram Cly, Fazaia, Noor Muhammad, RCCI-1, RCCI-II, Sihala, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road, F-13 (Garmala), Service road feeders, 07:00am to 03:00pm, Abbas Pur, Farwad Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali feeders and surrounding areas.