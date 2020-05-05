UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 10:00am, Tarmari, Burma, Pindorian, Basharat, Syed Kasran, C.B.Khan, Gaggan feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Dhok Pathan, Tehi, Kot Sarang, Kountrilla, Qazi Abad, Pathargarh, Khunda, Gul Muhammad, Sajjad Shaheed, Fatehjang Rural, Fatehjang City, Laniwala, CO Muhammad Akram, Mansar, Pour Miana, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, ASW Housing, Kohistan Enclave, Kashif Gulm Mix Industries, Model Town, Ghazi Kholi, Injra, Chabb, Company Bagh, Pindi Point, Old Race Course, Chakra, Shaheed M.

Din, Jatha Hathial, Jinnah Camp, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Khurram Cly, Fazaia, Noor Muhammad, RCCI-1, RCCI-II, Sihala, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road, F-13 (Garmala), Service road feeders, 07:00am to 03:00pm, Abbas Pur, Farwad Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Mecca Burma Jail Company Road Rashid Kohistan Kahuta Ghazi Bagh Muslim From Race Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

29 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

29 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

44 minutes ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation With Spread of ..

2 minutes ago

Very hot, dry weather likely in Karachi on Wednesd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.