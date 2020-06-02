Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30am to 01:30pm, Hussain Abad, Col Sher Khan, Lala Zar, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Munir Abad, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing Society, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Scheme-III, Rehmatabad-II, Rehmatabad-I, Bostan Road feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Ahmedabad feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb, Maqsood Shaheed, Noon, Foreign Office, Pind Hoon, I-14/3, I-14/4 feeders, , 07:00am to 12:00noon, Sudran Road feeder and surrounding areas.