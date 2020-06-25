Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 11:00am, Nogazi, PAF, Al-Noor Colony, Jinnah Camp, KRL, Eid Eid Gah, Bagh Sardaran, Old Kalyam, Mandra-II, Pourmiana, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estate, Ghazi Kohli, Lakho Road, Radio Pak-II, HPT, I-14/3&4, Officer Colony, Seham Chakra, Range Road, Gharial, Behkri, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abd, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa feeders and surrounding areas.