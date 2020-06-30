Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00am to 11:00am, Behakri, Industrial, AOWHS, Mansoor Shaheed, Islamabad Feed Mill, HPT-1, HPT-3, HPT-2, Basali, Pind Jatha, VVIP, PAF, Caklala, MES, Rehmatabad-1, Sector-IV, APHS, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Kohstan Enclave, Industrial Estiate, Ghazi Kohali, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, CM Pak Zong, Behari Enclave, Rehara, Ahmedabad, Gharial, Kayani Road, Abu Bakar, Bani, Eid Gah, Bagh Sardaran, Kahana-II, Alnoor Cly, Islam Pura, Fazaiya, Waheed Abad, Barma, Bari Imam feeders, 05:00am to 12:00noon, Kaka Khail Ward No-8, Sandal feeders, 04:15am to 11:00am, Sakho, Bangali, Raman, Nashan Haider, CB Khan, Doultala, Adhi, Bher Kalyal, Karanb Kaswal feeders, and surrounding areas.