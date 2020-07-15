UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:37 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has notified power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, Hamid Jhangi, Gharial feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

82 arrested over profiteering, violation of SOPs

4 minutes ago

US stocks jump on vaccine progress, good Goldman e ..

4 minutes ago

African court orders Tanzania to allow challenges ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.