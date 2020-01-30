UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Notifies Schedule For Holding Open 'Katcharies'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies schedule for holding open 'Katcharies'

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued schedule for holding open 'Katcharies' in all five operation circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued schedule for holding open 'Katcharies' in all five operation circles.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the Katcharies would be held on Saturday and Chief Executive IESCO would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle will conduct open katchary at G-6 Sub Divison (Division No.1 Islamabad) at 10 AM, SE Rawalpindi at Asghar Mall Sub Division (Sattelite Twon Division) at 10:30 AM, SE Attock Circle at Hassan Abdal Sub Division (Taxila Division) at 11 AM, SE Chakwal Circle at Kallar Khar Sub Divison (Chakwal Division) at 10:30 AM and SE Jhelum Circle at UC Khokhar Sarai Alam Gir Sub Division (Jehlum-1 Division) at 10:00 AM.

Open katchery schedule has been uploaded on IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.

IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that IESCO had proved itself as a customer friendly company owing to customer friendly policies and timely resolution of customer complaints.

The IESCO Chief said that in accordance of Federal Government vision and Ministry of Power Division instructions to provide maximum relief to customers open kactheries were being help in all five circles on every Saturday.

