Islamabad Electric Supply Company spends Rs747 million so far on securing over 5000 dangerous points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that electricity wires passing close or over the house are being shifted to safe locations on the departmental expenditure and so far more than 5000 dangerous points have been secured in all five regions of the company.

He said an amount of Rs747.700 million has been spent on shifting of such wires.

Giving the details, he said as many as 509 dangerous points have been secured in Islamabad, 1287 in Rawalpindi, 862 in Attock, 1375 in Jhelum and 1129 in Chakwal circles.

The Chief said that the company was utilizing its own resources to protect human life.

Shahid Iqbal also requested the customers to follow all safety measures and avoid construction of houses under or close to the power installations i.e. electricity wires, transformers etc.

He also advised them to report to concern SDO office if such wires were present in their areas so immediate action could be taken.