UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Spends Rs747 Million So Far On Securing Over 5000 Dangerous Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company spends Rs747 million so far on securing over 5000 dangerous points

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that electricity wires passing close or over the house are being shifted to safe locations on the departmental expenditure and so far more than 5000 dangerous points have been secured in all five regions of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary has said that electricity wires passing close or over the house are being shifted to safe locations on the departmental expenditure and so far more than 5000 dangerous points have been secured in all five regions of the company.

He said an amount of Rs747.700 million has been spent on shifting of such wires.

Giving the details, he said as many as 509 dangerous points have been secured in Islamabad, 1287 in Rawalpindi, 862 in Attock, 1375 in Jhelum and 1129 in Chakwal circles.

The Chief said that the company was utilizing its own resources to protect human life.

Shahid Iqbal also requested the customers to follow all safety measures and avoid construction of houses under or close to the power installations i.e. electricity wires, transformers etc.

He also advised them to report to concern SDO office if such wires were present in their areas so immediate action could be taken.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Plastic imports decrease 11.64pc to $1635.650 mln

31 seconds ago

Modi govt doesn't want Pakistan to prosper in spor ..

32 seconds ago

Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Announce ..

34 seconds ago

Zarif Says Iran to Boost Economy Cooperation With ..

36 seconds ago

53 filling stations fined, three owners arrested: ..

4 minutes ago

19 outlaws arrested in Mianwali

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.