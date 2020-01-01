Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams detect 1783 power theft cases in Dec 2019

The Metering, Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 1783 cases of power theft and defective meters during December 2019 in all five circles of the company

The spokesman said that around two million units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of over Rs 2 million on them.

He said 114 applications have also submitted to concerned police stations for legal proceeding.

He said on the direction of the Federal government, and Ministry of Power Division, M&T and surveillance teams were working hard to eliminate the power theft.

IESCO chief Shahid Iqbal Ch and operation Director Ch Abdul Razaq were personally monitoring anti-theft campaign, he added.

Meanwhile, the IESCO Chief appreciated the efforts of all field formations and said that anti power theft campaign would continuous till complete elimination of power pilferage.

The Chief requested customers to participate in this national campaign and if they found any one steeling electricity or any IESCO employee assisting in power theft, inform his office at phone number 051-9252902. They could also inform us our Whatsapp number 03058880815.