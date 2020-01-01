UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Teams Detect 1783 Power Theft Cases In Dec 2019

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams detect 1783 power theft cases in Dec 2019

The Metering, Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 1783 cases of power theft and defective meters during December 2019 in all five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Metering, Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 1783 cases of power theft and defective meters during December 2019 in all five circles of the company.

The spokesman said that around two million units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of over Rs 2 million on them.

He said 114 applications have also submitted to concerned police stations for legal proceeding.

He said on the direction of the Federal government, and Ministry of Power Division, M&T and surveillance teams were working hard to eliminate the power theft.

IESCO chief Shahid Iqbal Ch and operation Director Ch Abdul Razaq were personally monitoring anti-theft campaign, he added.

Meanwhile, the IESCO Chief appreciated the efforts of all field formations and said that anti power theft campaign would continuous till complete elimination of power pilferage.

The Chief requested customers to participate in this national campaign and if they found any one steeling electricity or any IESCO employee assisting in power theft, inform his office at phone number 051-9252902. They could also inform us our Whatsapp number 03058880815.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Fine December 2019 All Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

16 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

42 minutes ago

Steps being taken to provide best health services ..

44 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman calls on Chief Minister

46 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board accelerates its anti-e ..

48 seconds ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.