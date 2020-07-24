Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams detect 1607 suspicious meters in July

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) anti task force teams caught 1607 suspicious meters during the current month in five circles of the company

The Spokesperson said that on account of defective meters and electricity theft over 1.587 units were charged to the consumers besides imposing fine of Rs 31.64 million on them.

According to details, 1545 meters were found slow, 7 tempered/ hole in meter body while 55 consumers were getting direct supply.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that effective operations would continue against elements involved in electricity theft without any discrimination. Anti theft task forces, IESCO field formations, M&T and surveillance Directorates were making all out efforts for eliminating power pilferage in the IESCO region, he added.

The IESCO chief appreciated the efforts of all units.