Islamabad Electric Supply Company to hold open katchary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Power Division, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) will hold open 'Katchary' on Wednesday to address consumers' complaints.

According to the IESCO spokesman, General Manager Operation IESCO Zulfiqar Ahmed would hold online open katchary from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and listen the customer's issue.

Customers of all five circles of IESCO are requested to call on 051-9253105 for redressal their problems.

He said online Katcharies were being conducted regularly in five circles of the company.