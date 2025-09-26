Islamabad emergency services to get GPS tracking, faster response system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday emphasized the need for GPS trackers in ambulances and linked with private ambulance services to cut down emergency response times in the capital.

Chairing a meeting at CDA Headquarters, Randhawa said the new system will enable real-time tracking and monitoring of rescue operations through a modern Emergency Operations Center. “Response time should be further improved by integrating trackers in ambulances and linking with private ambulance services in the city,” he said.

The meeting reviewed plans to upgrade Capital Emergency Services with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Officials said drones, rescue motorbikes, and watchtowers would also be introduced to tackle emergencies, including forest fires.

Randhawa directed that staff recruitment and professional training be expedited, and low-cost substations be built at strategic locations, including within housing societies. “All available resources will be utilized to equip Capital Emergency Services with modern facilities and equipment,” he added.