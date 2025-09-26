Open Menu

Islamabad Emergency Services To Get GPS Tracking, Faster Response System

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Islamabad emergency services to get GPS tracking, faster response system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday emphasized the need for GPS trackers in ambulances and linked with private ambulance services to cut down emergency response times in the capital.

Chairing a meeting at CDA Headquarters, Randhawa said the new system will enable real-time tracking and monitoring of rescue operations through a modern Emergency Operations Center. “Response time should be further improved by integrating trackers in ambulances and linking with private ambulance services in the city,” he said.

The meeting reviewed plans to upgrade Capital Emergency Services with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Officials said drones, rescue motorbikes, and watchtowers would also be introduced to tackle emergencies, including forest fires.

Randhawa directed that staff recruitment and professional training be expedited, and low-cost substations be built at strategic locations, including within housing societies. “All available resources will be utilized to equip Capital Emergency Services with modern facilities and equipment,” he added.

Recent Stories

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

11 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

39 minutes ago
 ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

2 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago
 Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

4 hours ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

4 hours ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan