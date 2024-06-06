Islamabad ET change case hearing rescheduled for Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the hearing on the Islamabad capital territory Election Tribunal change case until Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a four-member bench that heard the case. Present in the courtroom were petitioners Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Anjam Aqeel Khan, and Raja Khurram Nawaz from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

During the hearing, the PTI lawyer mentioned that the issue is currently before the Islamabad High Court and requested a brief postponement until candidate Shoaib Shaheen arrives. The PML-N candidates objected to delaying the hearing on this occasion.

Later, the Balochistan member stated that the court had not issued a stay order yet, and in addition, the Election Commission rejected the PTI lawyer's request.

The Chief Election Commissioner suggested taking notes after hearing the petitioner's arguments. Subsequently, Anjum Aqeel Khan's lawyer from the Muslim League (N) began arguing that the initial decision was made without the candidate present at the tribunal.

Forms 47 and 45, as directed by the Tribunal, are to be collected. “We noted that the Election Commission has informed the returning candidates. The Tribunal, established by the Election Commission, lacks authority to issue instructions to it.”

He mentioned that on May 30, lawyers and candidates from the PML-N appeared before the tribunal, expressing concerns that they were not being allotted sufficient time and the proceedings were being expedited.

At the same time, Shoaib Shaheen arrived in the courtroom and stated that they have contested the Election Commission's order. They are awaiting a decision, hopeful for a stay, and requested an extension until Monday.

The Chief Election Commissioner responded by stating that if there is a court order to suspend or halt the hearing, it should be presented.

He noted the absence of registrars and pointed out that the initial decision was made without the candidate present at the tribunal.

He emphasized the collection of Forms 45 and 47 as directed by the tribunal. We also reported that the Election Commission informed the nominated candidates. The election tribunal adhered to the scheduled hearing time despite the petitions being set for review.

The PML-N lawyer stated that the election tribunal has sent notices to all parties to submit their responses and has instructed the Election Commission to issue notices. Can the tribunal issue directives? Can the body that created the Election Tribunal instruct it? The PML-N lawyer argued that the tribunal lacks the authority to issue instructions to the Election Commission.

Later, the lawyer representing Raja Khurram Nawaz of the Muslim League (N) began arguing that evidence must be presented both in the trial court and the tribunal. He expressed concern that a candidate produced evidence from their pocket and claimed it as admitted, without allowing for cross-examination. He emphasized that trials should proceed based on evidence and highlighted that trial courts do not have inherent powers, unlike tribunal judges who possess extensive judicial authority.

Later, lawyer Tariq Fazal Chaudhry argued that the election petition was never presented before the Election Tribunal, but rather before the Islamabad High Court.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja responded that the High Court Registrar may have been designated for the Tribunal. He clarified that neither the Islamabad High Court nor the Election Commission notified the Registrar of the Tribunal.

Tariq Fazal's lawyer pointed out that the Deputy Registrar's Office of the High Court granted the petitioner an additional seven days to correct the petition, which was filed after 56 days. He also questioned the procedure for summoning official records, stating that parties can call for official records, not the tribunal.