Islamabad Excise And Taxation Department (E&T) Introduces Online Appointment System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:53 PM

Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) has introduced online appointment system for vehicle registration to avoid public inconvenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) has introduced online appointment system for vehicle registration to avoid public inconvenience.

The system would enable the motorists to have online appointment for vehicle registration instead of waiting in long queues, Director E&T Bilal Azam told APP on Friday.

The visitors would get them registered through online form available on Excise website, he added.

He said, on appointment date, the registered person could visit the office at specific online counters set up in the office.

Azam said, a special counter has also been setup for the person with disabilities to entertain them through one window operation.

They would be provided with wheel chairs as well for easy mobility in the office, he added.

He hoped that this new initiative would not only promote the tax culture but would also bring evolution in tax management system.

"It is our top priority to build public confidence and promoting tax culture" , he added.

