UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Excise And Taxation (E&T) Launches Campaign To Register Real Estate Offices

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) launches campaign to register real estate offices

Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has launched a drive to register real estate offices in the Federal capital to boost its revenue generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has launched a drive to register real estate offices in the Federal capital to boost its revenue generation.

During first phase, offices present at the sectors being registered as some 900 real estate agents were registered with the office, Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Wednesday.

"President, Islamabad Property Dealers Association, Sardar Tahir Mahmood assured me for the registration of around 2,000 offices present on the list of association," he added.

Answering a query, he said E&T teams were also conducting survey to evaluate the exact number of un-registered offices falling in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

Rs, 12,000 were being charged for new registration including Rs, 10,000 for professional tax and 2,000 registration fees.

The real estate agents could register their offices till March 31 without fine and after it, actions would be taken against unregistered offices.

He urged the citizens to deal in property only with the registered offices.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine March

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Belgian Top Court's ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Send Its Software, Equipment to South Af ..

8 minutes ago

Jam Kamal, Shujaat discuss country's prevailing po ..

8 minutes ago

Greece successfully completes 15 year bond issue

3 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organize wor ..

3 minutes ago

KPC condemns continued denial of internet to media ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.