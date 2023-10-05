Open Menu

Islamabad Excise Department Held Vehicle Registration, Transfer, Token Tax Drive

Published October 05, 2023

Islamabad Excise Department held vehicle registration, transfer, token tax drive

The Islamabad Excise Department, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, held a vehicle registration, transfer and token tax drive here in the parking of Trail 3 on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Excise Department, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, held a vehicle registration, transfer and token tax drive here in the parking of Trail 3 on Thursday.

In addition to the excise staff, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle was also established at the occasion, providing a wide range of services, including Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit

Fuel Permit (Domestic / Commercial), Motor Vehicle Registration.

The drive was a convenient opportunity for Islamabad residents to get their vehicles registered, transferred or renew their token tax without having to visit the excise office. The drive was open to all Islamabad residents.

